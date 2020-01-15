Offensive Player of The Year: Noah Cook, Eastside, Sr.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior threw for 1,849 yards and 17 touchdowns to help lead Eastside to a Region 4-AAAA runner-up finish in 2019. Cook threw for an Eastside single-game record 367 yards against McDonough and matched a career-high with four TD passes in the win. Cook finished with just three interceptions to pair with his 107 quarterback rating on the season.
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyon Bigby, Newton, Sr.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior capped his final season at Newton with a career-high 101 tackles to pair with his area-best 12 sacks and 26.5 tackles for a loss. Spending time at both defensive end and outside linebacker, Bigby was the leader on defense for the Rams, who also defended two passes and recorded one interception on the year.
Coach of the Year: Corey Johnson, Heritage
After missing out on the playoffs in 2018, Heritage head coach Corey Johnson helped lead the Patriots back into the playoffs as a No. 2 seed out of Region 3-AAAAAA in 2019, doing so with a first-year starting quarterback and his third offensive coordinator in three years. Johnson also had to replace all-world talent Devron Harper, leading tackler and 2018 Citizen Defensive Player of the Year, Kwauze Garland, as well as several others on both sides of the ball.
Freshman of the Year: Justin Benton, Newton
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end burst onto the scene in 2019 for the Rams and made an instant impact after finishing the season with 79 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and two caused fumbles. Benton’s nine sacks ranks him tied for third in the area this season.
Breakout Player of the Year: Noah McGlockling, Rockdale, Sr.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back and wide receiver made the most of his senior season at Rockdale, finishing with five interceptions without allowing a touchdown in coverage. On offense, McGlockling rushed for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns on 14 carries while also catching 20 passes for 243 yards. Entering the season with zero offers, McGlockling has picked up offers from Gardner-Webb and West Georgia, as well as several others.
Two-way Player of the Year: Diondre Glover, Newton, Sr.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Newton athlete was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rams in 2019. The senior led the Rams in receiving with 617 yards and seven TDs. On defense, Glover recorded 29 tackles and broke up seven passes. Glover’s 617 yards receiving ranks him No. 2 in the area this season. His seven TD receptions has him tied for first with teammate Robert Lewis.
OFFENSE
• QB Neal Howard, Newton, Sr.
2,335 yards passing, 17 TDs, 9 INTs
• RB Willis Sheppard, Salem, Soph.
175 car., 1,108 yards, 9 TDs rushing
• RB Quincy Cullins, Newton, Jr.
904 yards, 11 TDs rushing, also 11 rec., 3 TDs
• WR Xavier Eutsey, Salem, Sr.
49 rec., 658 yards, 4 TDs
• WR Darren Stephens, Rockdale, Sr.
28 rec., 607 yards, 3 TDs
• WR Robert Lewis, Newton, Sr.
578 yards, 7 TDs
• WR Jeff Haynes, Eastside, Sr.
26 rec., 530 yards, 6 TDs
• OL Justin Jones, Rockdale, Jr.
• OL Dana Campbell, Rockdale, Jr.
• OL Christian Anderson, Rockdale, Jr.
• OL Bryant Byrd, Eastside, Sr.
• OL Ethan Saunders, Heritage, Sr.
• All-Purpose Jerrol Hines, Newton, Sr.
1,103 All-purpose yards, 7 Yards-per-carry, 11 yards-per-catch
• PK Ezra King, Eastside, Sr.
6 of 10 FG, 44 of 45 PATs, 47 of 62 KO’s for touchbacks, 59.4 yards avg. per KO, 43.3-yard avg. punting
DEFENSE
• DL Courtney McBride, Heritage, Jr.
51 tackles, 22 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 16 QB hurries, 3 pass defenses, 3 caused fumbles, 2 fumble rec., 1 TD
• DL Kevin Jarvis, Heritage, Jr.
68 tackles, 23 TFLs, 8 sacks, 9 QB hurries, 2 pass defenses, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble rec.
• DL Malachi Arnett, Newton, Jr.
76 tackles, 16 TFLs, 7.5 sacks
• LB Kobe Friend, Heritage, Jr.
Area-best 125 tackles, 22 TFLs, 9 sacks, 7 QB hurries, 2 pass defenses, 1 fumble rec.
• LB Greg Lewis, Newton, Sr.
103 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 fumble rec.
• LB Javari Smith, Newton, Sr.
78 tackles, 15 TFLs, 8 sacks
• LB Nijay Willis, Rockdale, Jr.
63 tackles, 12 TFLs, 7 sacks
• DB Nyland Green, Newton, Jr.
49 tackles, 12 pass defenses, 6 INTs, 3 fumble rec., 1 TD
• DB Juleion Simmons, Heritage, Jr.
44 tackles, 1 TFL, 10 pass defenses, 1 INT, 1 TD
• DB Josh Hardeman, Newton, Sr.
66 tackles, 4 TFLs, 9 pass defenses, 2 caused fumbles
• DB Eugene Tavares, Newton, Jr.
88 tackles, 7 TFLs, 6 pass defenses, 1 INT, 1 TD
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Daniel Scott, Salem, Jr.
RB Connor Mack, Rockdale, Jr.
RB Sincere Johnson, Eastside, Jr.
RB Dallas Johnson, Eastside, Soph.
WR Dayton Green, Eastside, Jr.
WR Caleb Clements, Heritage, Jr.
WR Mathias Height, Alcovy, Soph.
WR Darnell Stephens, Rockdale, Sr.
OL Pierce Downs, Eastside, Sr.
OL Zayquion Key, Salem, Sr.
OL Edward Pollard, Rockdale, Sr.
OL Ahmad Shannon, Alcovy, Sr.
OL K’noah Franklin, Newton, Sr.
All-Purpose: Andrae Robinson, Alcovy, Sr.
PK Abdiel Velasquez, Newton, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Mark Jackson, Eastside, Sr.
DL Korvee Elder, Heritage, Sr.
DL Anthony Little, Alcovy, Sr.
LB Jamel Goulbourne, Salem, Sr.
LB Trace Nicholson, Eastside, Jr.
LB Cameron Gray, Rockdale, Sr.
LB Demetrius Thrower, Alcovy, Sr.
LB Devin Brown, Eastside, Jr.
DB Jaionte McMillan, Rockdale, Sr.
DB Zekaryah Rountree, Heritage, Jr.
DB Keveione Zanders, Heritage, Sr.
DB Aric Seay, Heritage, Jr.
DB Darius Green, Newton, Jr.
DB JaQuez Snell, Alcovy, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.