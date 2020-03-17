2020 All-Citizen Wrestling

Wrestler of the Year: Kaleb Walley, Rockdale County, Jr.

Walley became the first Rockdale wrestler to win an individual state title since head coach Alonzo Allen did in 2014. Walley capped off his 53-0 undefeated season by winning the Class AAAAAAA 195-pound state title at this year’s state meet. Walley was also a South Metro and East Metro champion for his weight class this season.

Coach of the Year: Alonzo Allen, Rockdale County

In his first season coaching at his alma mater, Rockdale County head coach Alonzo Allen helped guide the Bulldogs to their third straight Area 8-AAAAAAA duals title while also helping coach Kaleb Walley to an individual state title. Allen also helped coach three other wrestlers to a state placement, including first-time state placers Jovanni Butler and Jalon Bailey.

FIRST TEAM

113: Landyn Camp, Newton

42-6, Class AAAAAAA state alternate

120: Austin Wilson, Eastside, Soph.

29-3, Class AAAA state runner-up

120: Daylen Lackey, Heritage, Jr.

33-6, fourth at Class AAAAAA state meet

132: Christopher Ponce, Rockdale County, Jr.

42-5, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier, East and South Metro champion

132: Andrew Redding, Heritage, Jr. 

42-17, Class AAAAAA state qualifier

138: Antonio Lucero, Rockdale County, Sr.

33-10, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier, East Metro champion

145: Ya’Donnis Hardaway, Rockdale County, Jr.

32-16, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier

152: Jovanni Butler, Rockdale County, Sr.

51-5, fifth at Class AAAAAAA state meet, East and South Metro champion

170: Jalon Bailey, Rockdale County, Sr.

Fourth at Class AAAAAAA state meet, sectionals champion

170: Will Parker, Heritage, Jr.

59-4, fifth at Class AAAAAA state meet

170: Kyan Bennett, Eastside, Jr.

37-11, South Metro champion

220: Micah Bryant, Newton, Sr.

25-7, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier

285: Ed Pollard, Rockdale County, Sr.

25-3, third at Class AAAAAAA state meet, East Metro champion

285: Seth Martin, Eastside, Jr.

25-9, fifth at Class AAAA state meet, South Metro champion

GIRLS

152: India Page, Newton

Third at state

SECOND TEAM

106: Tripp Rouse, Heritage

120: Orlando Rodes, Newton

126: James Brundage, Eastside

132: Jamar Hasan, Newton

132: Zack Cason, Eastside

138: Myran Henderson, Heritage

145: Kawaskee Teemer, Newton

145: Cory Christian, Eastside

152: Furman Smith, Heritage

160: Hunter Muse, Rockdale

182: Donovan Burroughs, Rockdale

220: Lesario Reid, Rockdale

220: Cameron Fleming, Eastside

285: Yahir Coronado, Alcovy

GIRLS

152: Amanda Manirambona, Newton

State qualifier

197: Acaylah Evans, Newton

State qualifier

