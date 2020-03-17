2020 All-Citizen Wrestling
Wrestler of the Year: Kaleb Walley, Rockdale County, Jr.
Walley became the first Rockdale wrestler to win an individual state title since head coach Alonzo Allen did in 2014. Walley capped off his 53-0 undefeated season by winning the Class AAAAAAA 195-pound state title at this year’s state meet. Walley was also a South Metro and East Metro champion for his weight class this season.
Coach of the Year: Alonzo Allen, Rockdale County
In his first season coaching at his alma mater, Rockdale County head coach Alonzo Allen helped guide the Bulldogs to their third straight Area 8-AAAAAAA duals title while also helping coach Kaleb Walley to an individual state title. Allen also helped coach three other wrestlers to a state placement, including first-time state placers Jovanni Butler and Jalon Bailey.
FIRST TEAM
113: Landyn Camp, Newton
42-6, Class AAAAAAA state alternate
120: Austin Wilson, Eastside, Soph.
29-3, Class AAAA state runner-up
120: Daylen Lackey, Heritage, Jr.
33-6, fourth at Class AAAAAA state meet
132: Christopher Ponce, Rockdale County, Jr.
42-5, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier, East and South Metro champion
132: Andrew Redding, Heritage, Jr.
42-17, Class AAAAAA state qualifier
138: Antonio Lucero, Rockdale County, Sr.
33-10, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier, East Metro champion
145: Ya’Donnis Hardaway, Rockdale County, Jr.
32-16, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier
152: Jovanni Butler, Rockdale County, Sr.
51-5, fifth at Class AAAAAAA state meet, East and South Metro champion
170: Jalon Bailey, Rockdale County, Sr.
Fourth at Class AAAAAAA state meet, sectionals champion
170: Will Parker, Heritage, Jr.
59-4, fifth at Class AAAAAA state meet
170: Kyan Bennett, Eastside, Jr.
37-11, South Metro champion
220: Micah Bryant, Newton, Sr.
25-7, Class AAAAAAA state qualifier
285: Ed Pollard, Rockdale County, Sr.
25-3, third at Class AAAAAAA state meet, East Metro champion
285: Seth Martin, Eastside, Jr.
25-9, fifth at Class AAAA state meet, South Metro champion
GIRLS
152: India Page, Newton
Third at state
SECOND TEAM
106: Tripp Rouse, Heritage
120: Orlando Rodes, Newton
126: James Brundage, Eastside
132: Jamar Hasan, Newton
132: Zack Cason, Eastside
138: Myran Henderson, Heritage
145: Kawaskee Teemer, Newton
145: Cory Christian, Eastside
152: Furman Smith, Heritage
160: Hunter Muse, Rockdale
182: Donovan Burroughs, Rockdale
220: Lesario Reid, Rockdale
220: Cameron Fleming, Eastside
285: Yahir Coronado, Alcovy
GIRLS
152: Amanda Manirambona, Newton
State qualifier
197: Acaylah Evans, Newton
State qualifier
