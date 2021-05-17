The Heritage girls placed seventh in the Class AAAAAA Track and Field Championships, which concluded Saturday in Carrollton.
Amiel Dabney powered the finish with two top individual performances. The senior was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.64 seconds and placed fourth in the 100 at 11.97. The Patriots also got a seventh-place finish in the 400 relay (48.56).
In the field events, Heritage’s Cameron Hodges was fourth in the triple jump (37 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and teammate T’Oni Birden took fifth in the long jump (17-6 1/2).
In the AAAAAA boys meet, Heritage had two placers in the long jump — Joshua Harper (third, 22-5 1/2) and Rashun Fountain (fourth, 22-1 1/2). Rockdale County’s NaJiib Anderson was eighth in the triple jump at 43-1.
Eastside’s Michael Simmons placed in the AAAAA boys meet in Carrollton, taking sixth in the 400 in 49.99.
In AAAAAAA at McEachern, Newton’s Jordyn Ash placed fourth in the long jump at 17-10 3/4.
