CONYERS — Amir Ammons’ walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday gave Heritage’s baseball team a 2-1 win over Alcovy.
Jason Allwood struck out six to earn the win for the Patriots. The right-hander scattered seven hits over his eight innings and walked just one.
Alcovy got a first-inning run before Heritage tied the score in the third inning on an RBI single from Braden Allen. Allen went 3-for-4 to lead the Patriot hitters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.