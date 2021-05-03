Eastside was represented well on the All-Region 8-AAAAA Soccer Team selected by the region’s coaches.
Aralyn Everett was named Player of the Year and Forward of the Year for the girls, while Eastside’s Joel Singleton was Coach of the Year for the girls. Everett had 25 goals (six game-winners) and 15 assists this season, topping the 100-goal mark for her career.
The Eagles’ Anna Shelton, who has a 1.27 goals against average for the past three seasons, was the girls’ Goalkeeper of the Year. Teammates Lauren Gates and Lizzie Teasley made the all-region first team.
For the boys, Eastside’s Caden Coggins, Patrick Kelly and Tanner Beam first-team all-region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.