The Eastside Lady Eagles played their final Region 8-AAAAA match Friday night at Johnson of Gainesville.
Behind a first-half brace from Lizzie Teasley and a Mia Mostek chip shot goal over the Lady Knights keeper off a ball provided by Teasley, the Lady Eagles built a 3-0 halftime advantage. Teasley's first goal was off a double assist from Karissa Aldridge and Lauren Davis while her second goal was off a corner kick by Bailey Love, one of 15 corners taken by Eastside in the match.
Johnson scored off a corner kick 8 minutes into the second half to cut Eastside's lead to 3-1. Aralyn Everett recorded the 100th goal of her Eastside career on a fast break with 28 minutes left on the game clock to make it 4-1. The Lady Knights pulled one back on a breakaway goal with about 15 minutes left to make the final 4-2.
After the match Eastside Coach Joel Singleton remarked: "We played a solid first half but we got sloppy in the second. We haven't played in 10 days and it showed. Johnson's record does not indicate the type of team they are. They are well coached and play very hard".
Regarding the Lady Eagles offensive attack Singleton said: "Mia Mostek played very well tonight and really kept us balanced with possession. Lizzie (Teasley) and the offense really did a nice job on capitalizing on our scoring opportunities. I wish we could have maximized some of our corners but I credit Johnson. They did a great job of keeping us boxed in and not letting us get clean looks."
Regarding Aralyn Everett's milestone, Singleton noted: "Aralyn scored her 100th career goal in the second half and that was exciting. I am so proud of what she has been able to accomplish."
With the 4-2 victory, the Lady Eagles (11-2-1, 6-1-0 8-AAAAA) secure at least the runner-up spot in 8-AAAAA. Region front-runner Greenbrier still has region games against Clarke Central and Loganville. They must beat both to win the title outright. As Greenbrier owns the head-to-head tie breaker over Eastside, Greenbrier must lose both games for the Lady Eagles to win the first ever region championship in their 25-year program history.
