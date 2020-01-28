LEXINGTON, Ky. –- Six-time All-American Cortney Jones put her name into Arizona State record book in just her first race as a Sun Devil when she ran the seventh-fastest 60-meter hurdles time in school history Friday at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Kentucky.
In just her first race in Maroon and Gold, the former Rockdale County standout ran an 8.28 in the short hurdles to jump to seventh in school history and into the top-20 in the nation. The time got her third overall in the prelim and sent her to the next round with her teammate Jeminise Parris who finished 17th overall.
Jones previously attended Florida State where she was a standout on the track for the Seminoles. In 2018, Jones finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships and was named a first-team All-American.
