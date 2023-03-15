... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at less than 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Atlanta Braves’ annual Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics will make stops at two locations in Newton and Rockdale Counties this summer.
Turner Lake Softball Complex in Covington will host a clinic on June 27, while two sessions are planned at Rockdale County Earl O’Neal Sports Complex in Conyers. On both June 15 and July 12, baseball and softball clinics are planned at the Conyers complex.
As part of their Growing the Game initiative, the Braves host one-evening clinics for youth players ages 6 to 12 that feature custom-built curriculum that includes fielding, base-running and hitting drills. The sessions are led by current and former college athletes and focus on building teamwork, attitude and healthy competition to help players develop on and off the field.
All participants will receive a Braves branded hat and shirt, an autographed baseball card, a meet-and-greet with a Braves alumni and a special ticket offer for 50 percent off a 2023 Braves regular season game. For more information about the clinics or to register online, go to Braves.com/clinics.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
