The Atlanta Braves’ annual Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics will make stops at two locations in Newton and Rockdale Counties this summer.

Turner Lake Softball Complex in Covington will host a clinic on June 27, while two sessions are planned at Rockdale County Earl O’Neal Sports Complex in Conyers. On both June 15 and July 12, baseball and softball clinics are planned at the Conyers complex.

