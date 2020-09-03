The Atlanta Falcons announced plans for their first Girls Flag Football Coaching Clinic later this month.
The free, two-day clinic is virtual on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 17, and is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each day. It is designed for girls flag football coaches looking to improve their high school or NAIA girls programs.
Speakers planned for the event include Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and president and CEO Rich McKay, along with officials from the Georgia High School Association and NAIA. Athletic directors and girls flag football coaches from across the state also will be featured speakers.
Former Falcons quarterback and current radio analyst Dave Archer is the emcee for the event, which features topics like GHSA rules and fundamentals, offensive and defensive schemes, how to build a flag football program and more.
Coaches interested in joining the free virtual clinic can sign up at AtlantaFalcons.com/girlsflag.
