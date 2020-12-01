Newton's T.J. Clark
Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

COVINGTON — T.J. Clark scored 24 points Tuesday in the Newton boys basketball team’s 65-47 victory over Archer, its former region rival.

The Rams also got 15 points from M.J. Whitlock.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brookwood 70, Rockdale 62

SNELLVILLE — Rockdale County led by two at halftime Tuesday, but saw the lead slip away in a 70-62 loss to Brookwood.

Rockdale scored only 17 second-half points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockdale 60, Brookwood 50

SNELLVILLE — Rockdale County stayed unbeaten with a 60-50 victory over Brookwood on Tuesday.

It was the first loss of the season for Brookwood.

