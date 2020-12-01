COVINGTON — T.J. Clark scored 24 points Tuesday in the Newton boys basketball team’s 65-47 victory over Archer, its former region rival.
The Rams also got 15 points from M.J. Whitlock.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 70, Rockdale 62
SNELLVILLE — Rockdale County led by two at halftime Tuesday, but saw the lead slip away in a 70-62 loss to Brookwood.
Rockdale scored only 17 second-half points in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockdale 60, Brookwood 50
SNELLVILLE — Rockdale County stayed unbeaten with a 60-50 victory over Brookwood on Tuesday.
It was the first loss of the season for Brookwood.
