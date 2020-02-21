COVINGTON -- Teams that are the most battle-tested often prevail.
Choosing to play a tough regular-season schedule and not shying away from opponents gain valuable experience and with that comes the innate ability to finish close games.
That was evident Thursday night when the Newton boys made defensive adjustments and clawed back from an early deficit to defeat Westlake 74-65, advancing to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the second time in three years.
From the opening tip Thursday night, it seemed as though Westlake would try to capitalize on Newton’s tendency to give up points in the paint.
Riding a 12-6 run midway through the first quarter, Westlake’s backcourt was slicing and dicing their way to the hoop for easy layups. Sophomore point guard Dillon Hunter, who scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half, finished the quarter with a dazzling coast-to-coast layup as time expired, putting the Lions ahead 21-15.
The Lions jumped out to a 25-18 second-quarter lead on a turn-around jumper by Sophomore guard Kalal Mckie with six minutes to go in the quarter.
Senior point guard Shawn Smith was fouled on Newton’s next possession and converted both of his free-throws to cut Westlake’s lead to 25-20.
That’s when Newton senior guard Caleb Byrd began to make his presence felt.
Byrd went on to score the next eight points for the Rams, becoming the X-factor for Newton from that point forward.
The Georgia Southern commit dropped 19 points in the first half, single handedly keeping the Rams in the game during the first two quarters, as no other player scored more than four points in the half.
His pull-up three-pointer with less than a minute to play in the second quarter gave Newton their first lead of the game, 34-32. The Rams would never relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
First-year Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons talked about their keys to success.
“We stayed together No. 1 but No. 2, we got our tempo to where we wanted,” Gibbons said. “We got up and down and I know the game got a little bit sloppy, but for us the tempo is what we were chasing. I’m very proud of these guys and I’m glad that they let us put our hands around them as coaches and embrace them and pull them in as a family.”
The third quarter saw both teams slugging it out, inevitably setting the stage for a grind- it-out fourth quarter.
Newton’s T.J. Clark scored a tip-in to put the Rams up 48-42 with roughly one minute to play in the quarter and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the energy in the gym slowly started to sway in favor of the hosts.
Newton’s athleticism and depth was beginning to take its toll on the Lions, too.
The fourth quarter turned into the Byrd show.
He went scoreless during the third but dropped 16 more points in the final period, including an emphatic dunk over a Westlake defender to put the Rams up 64-56 with less than three and a half minutes to play in the game.
“When I went baseline, all I saw was the goal,” Byrd said. “And I just know that I was going to go ahead and dunk on the guy that was standing under the basket.”
Byrd went on to convert his free throws during the fourth when it counted the most, going 7 of 9 from the line. The Rams as a whole converted 23 of 28 from the stripe for the game.
It’s been a challenging season for Newton, who has played on of the state’s most challenging schedules. The Rams were one of four teams ranked in the Top 10 out of Region 8-AAAAAAA, but have found a way to reach the state quarterfinals above it all.
“It’s been an up-and-down season because our region is a monster,” Gibbons said. “Our losses have come against Shiloh and Grayson, which are Top 20 in the country and Archer is very, very good. Take away those six of our nine losses and we’ve had a very good season.”
The Rams travel to No. 3 ranked Milton next Tuesday, Feb. 25th for a chance to play in the state semifinals with the winner of that game advancing to the championship on March 2.
“These guys have fought and kind of defied odds all year long,” Gibbons said. “So I’ll take my bunch and be excited to go up there and fight.”
Byrd led all scorers with 35 points. Clark scored 12 and Jordon Marshall added 11. Freshman Qua Brown chipped in eight. Hunter led Westlake with 13, but was held to two points in the second half. Christian Johnson added 12 and Jalal Mickie contributed 11 for the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.