EVANS -- Locked in a tight battle at halftime, the Rockdale County boys basketball team used a 28-point third quarter to pull away in a 68-46 win over Fox Creek High School (Sc.) Thursday morning.
Competing in the Monterrey Holiday Tournament at Evans High School in Augusta, the Bulldogs out-scored the Predators 28-7 in the third quarter after entering the break holding a slim 33-30 lead.
Bulldogs’ leading scorer Kevin Sesberry scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter while freshman Chase Hill and senior Jheim McDonald each chipped in with 13 points. McDonald played in his first full game since Dec. 13.
Rockdale will be back in action tomorrow and Saturday at Evans.