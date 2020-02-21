Eastside vs Salem_25.jpg

Eastside head coach Michael Gerald directs his team against Salem earlier this season. 

 Staff Photo: Marcus Williams/Pop Scout

Michael Gerald’s second stint as Eastside’s head boys basketball coach has come to a close after announcing he was stepping down from the program via a text message Friday night.

After taking over the Eastside program before the start of the 2004-05 season and helping lead the Eagles to five state playoff appearances in eight years, Gerald returned to Eastside in 2018 as an assistant before being tabbed the interim head coach before the start of the season.

Gerald led the Eagles to a 15-10 record during the 2018-19 season before being tabbed as Eastside’s permanent head coach last June.

Gerald coached the Eagles to a 17-9 record this past season with the team falling short of making the playoffs with a loss to North Clayton in the first round of the Region 4-AAAA tournament.

