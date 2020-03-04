EMERSON -- Looking to score their first multi-game winning streak this season, Heritage took to the road and defeated South Forsyth 4-1 Tuesday night behind a great showing on the mound from four different Patriots.
Jace Morris earned the win on the mound for the Patriots, tossing two innings of two-hit, 1-run ball. Christian Davis (three innings, two hits, four strikeouts), Nassir Nevett (one inning, no hits, one strikeout) and Darryl Buggs (one inning, no hits, one strikeout) finished out the game without allowing a run to score.
At the plate, the Patriots were led by Buggs, who finished his night a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and a triple. Davis plated a run on a 1-for-4 night at the plate while Zekiah Gibbs drove in a run.
All-in-all, the Patriots pounded out eight hits. Jason Allwood had a pair of hits while Chase Owens and Jan’i Belcher each had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.