COVINGTON -- Trailing Evans by four runs heading into the fourth, one swing of the bat from Alcovy’s Chris Burney was all the Tigers needed to flip the script in their Region 3-AAAAAA opener Monday night.
Burney launched his third home run of the season - a three-run shot - over the left field wall to cut the deficit to one and later was responsible for giving the Tigers a four-run lead on a double in the fifth.
The two-inning offensive outburst for Alcovy was more than enough to catapult them to an 8-5 win, a victory that marks the Tigers’ first time starting region play 1-0 since the current region alignment began in 2017.
Burney finished his night 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double and four RBIs and also picked up the win on the mound. The senior right-hander tossed five innings of five-hit, four-run ball while striking out seven.
Lamar Williams plated a pair of runs on one hit while Trace Payne plated one in the victory.
Entering the fifth inning trailing Evans 4-3, Alcovy grabbed its first lead of the game following a pair of bunt singles from Jacob Golden and Mekhi Phelps. The ball was thrown away on Phelps’ bunt to give Alcovy the lead.
Williams extended the lead to 6-4 lead on an RBI single before Payne gave the Tigers a 7-4 lead on a single of his own. Burney’s double gave Alcovy an 8-4 lead, capping off eight unanswered runs scored by the Tigers.
Raquis Holmes earned the save on the mound for the Tigers after tossing 1 ⅔ innings of no-hit, three-strikeout ball.
The Tigers entered play Monday night winless in their last six meetings against the Knights. Alcovy’s last win against Evans came in 2017.
Alcovy will travel to Evans Friday and will play in a doubleheader to decide the series.
