COVINGTON -- Looking to advance to their second quarterfinals in three years, the Newton boys grabbed a lead in the second quarter and never looked back on their way to a 74-65 win over fourth-seeded Westlake Thursday night.
With the win, the Rams will travel to top-seeded Milton, the state’s No. 3 ranked team next week with the winner advancing to the semifinals at Buford Arena. A date and time has not yet been determined.
The Rams were led by senior Caleb Byrd, who poured in a game-high 35 points. Byrd scored 16 of the Rams’ 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Byrd was joined in double figures by T.J. Clark (12 points) and Jordon Marshall (11 points). Freshman Qua Brown chipped in with eight points. Westlake’s Dillon Hunter led the Lions in scoring with 13 points.
Westlake held a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and received baskets from six different Lions. In the second quarter, Newton responded with 21 points of their own and held Westlake to 11.
At halftime, Newton led Westlake 36-32 with Byrd leading all scorers with 19 points.
A low-scoring third quarter that saw the two teams combine for just 23 points gave Newton a slim five-point lead, 48-43 heading into the final quarter.
Looking to put the Lions away in the fourth, the arms led 66-61 with just over two minutes remaining and managed to close out the game at the free throw line. Byrd connected on his final five free throw attempts in the fourth.
Check back later at Rockdalenewtoncitizen.com for an in-depth recap and photos of Newton’s nine-point victory over Westlake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.