COVINGTON -- Trailing No. 1 ranked Grayson 71-63 with just over two minutes remaining, Newton sophomore TJ Clark nailed his second three-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to five.
With the deficit down to three points with under a minute remaining, Georgia Southern Commit Caleb Byrd showed everyone in the state - including Grayson - why the senior transferred to Newton.
Byrd knotted the game at 74-all on a strong drive to the basket in the closing seconds to send the game into overtime and later gave the Rams a two-point lead with less than a minute remaining in the extra period to help upset Grayson 84-80.
The Georgia Southern commit scored a game-high 26 points including 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime period while Newton as a team knocked down a season-high 14 three-pointers to secure the victory.
With the win, Newton (5-3, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) hands Grayson (8-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season.
Newton trailed Grayson 25-14 at the end of the first quarter thanks to strong play from Shiloh Transfer Tonari Lane and Mississippi State commit Deivon Smith and Josh Smith, who combined to score 22 of the Rams’ 25 first-quarter points.
After failing to cut into Grayson’s double-digit lead in both the second and third quarters, Newton trailed the visiting Rams 59-49 heading into the fourth quarter. Over the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime period, Newton out-scored Grayson 35-21.
Lane was held to just five points in the final two periods while Smith was held to six thanks to great team defense by Newton. On the offensive end, Jordon Marshall scored seven points down the stretch while freshman Stephon Castle nailed two three-pointers and Clark hit one.
Shawn Smith finished his night with 14 points on four made three-pointers, dished out three assists and drew three charges in the win while Clark scored 14. Marshall chipped in with 12 while Max Callaway scored eight and Castle scored six.
Smith paced Grayson with 19 points while Lane finished with 17. The star duo was held to just 15 points combined in the second half.