COVINGTON -- Joined alongside many friends and family, Newton’s Caleb Byrd signed his basketball National Letter of Intent to Georgia Southern Wednesday just two months removed from announcing his commitment.
Byrd, the state’s leading scorer from one season ago, chose Georgia Southern over many other Division 1 programs including Appalachian State, East Carolina and Middle Tennessee State.
Byrd’s mother, Felisha Leggett, played basketball at Georgia Southern and was another big reason that led to his decision to commit and sign to the program.
“It’s a great feeling,” Byrd said. “Georgia Southern is a great school and I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. It’s a dream come true. I’ve always dreamt of playing at the D-1 level, the highest level in basketball.”
With his recruitment now out of the way, Byrd is looking forward to focusing on his final season of high school basketball at Newton.
“It feels like a huge weight off my shoulders,” Byrd said. “I had college coaches calling me every night and every morning. It was a lot. I had 24 D-1 offers so it was great to go ahead and sign my letter of intent and just know that I’m going to be an Eagle next year.”