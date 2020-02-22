COVINGTON -- Trailing by a goal in the second half, both Eastside’s Jordan Beam and Creighton Goerner found themselves tangled up with the opposition inside the box and both times, the call did not go in favor of the Eagles.
Unable to find the equalizer with time winding down, tenth-ranked Southeast Whitfield iced the game with a late penalty kick to secure a 3-1 victory over the seventh-ranked Eagles at Sharp Stadium.
“You just assume you’re not (going to get those calls), that’s what we try to preach,” Eastside head coach Champ Young said after the match. “We should let it be in that situation. We should do better on our end and not let the emotion take over.”
While frustrations boiled over at times for the Eagles, who were on the wrong end of several crucial calls Friday night, Young said there were still several positives to take away from the match.
“We hung with a tough team,” Young said. “In spurts, we played well. In that second half, I don’t think we were even close to the level we could have been and still had chances. Plenty to learn from. That’s why we wanted to play (Southeast Whitfield) because they’re always in the Elite Eight or Final Four. For us to take the next step, we have to play teams like that.”
The Eagles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when Ant Lee hooked up with Goerner down the left side. Goerner fired a shot from distance while being shielded by a Raider defender and watched it sail over the head of the keeper.
With momentum in favor of the Eagles, it didn’t last for long as the Raiders responded with the equalizer just over two minutes later. In the 38th minute, the Raiders nailed the game-winning goal, a ball that deflected off the hands of Eastside keeper Jackson Hamby.
Less than 30 seconds later, the Raiders looked to grab a 3-1 lead after earning a penalty kick opportunity. Not agreeing with the call, the Raiders converted the PK before having it wiped off.
Awarded a second try, the PK sailed off the crossbar and out of harm's way to send the game into halftime 2-1 in favor of the Raiders.
Opportunities to score in the second half were few and far between for the Eagles. While the Raiders held the majority of the possession in the second half, the travelers were unable to add to its lead thanks to some solid defensive work.
Outside of Beam and Goerner’s ticky-tack calls in the box that both went in favor of the Raiders, the Eagles’ only other opportunity to knot the game in the second half came off the foot of Hunter Rowell, who had his shot attempt saved by the keeper.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 3-1-1 on the season, snapping a three-game winning streak.
