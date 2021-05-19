COLUMBUS — Caroline Culbertson led the Eastside girls golf team to a 12th-place finish in the Class AAAAA Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Green Island Country Club.
Culbertson, a Huntingdon College (Ala.) signee, shot rounds of 90 and 84, tying for 16th individually. The Eagles’ other state team members were Caroline Meakins (112-105), Natalie Hanson (117-116) and Abigayle Norton (122-120).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.