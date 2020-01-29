A 57-44 Salem win over Eastside on Jan. 18 put the top half of Region 4-AAAA on tilt with less than a handful of games remaining in the regular season.
After being in control of the region’s No. 2 seed for most of the season, recent struggles for Eastside took destiny out of their hands and placed it into the hands of Salem, who jumped the Eagles following their 13-point win.
The Seminoles entered action Tuesday night still in control of the region’s No. 2 seed with a chance to further solidify themselves in that spot with a win over No. 7 Luella. Instead, the Seminoles fell to the Lions 62-53, allowing McDonough to leapfrog them for second with one game to go.
McDonough clawed its way back into the region’s conversation after recently defeating both Salem and Eastside last week.
As for Eastside, the Eagles ended their regular season Tuesday night with a 68-61 loss at home to No. 1 Woodward Academy. The Eagles were without sophomore standout Chauncey Wiggins, who suffered a season-ending foot injury last week.
As a result, the Eagles finished their regular season 8-6 in region play while current No. 2 seed McDonough ended their regular season with a 9-5 record, ending any chance the Eagles had of securing one of the region’s Top 2 seeds heading into next week’s region tournament.
Eastside started off 6-1 in region play and ended their slate of games 2-5.
Salem, who still has one region game remaining on the schedule against Woodward on Friday, will either challenge McDonough for the region’s No. 2 seed with a win, or potentially get leapfrogged by Eastside with a loss.
Eastside and Salem could also find themselves locked in a three-way tie with North Clayton, the region’s current No. 5 seed at the conclusion of Friday. With Eastside, North Clayton and Salem all splitting their regular season meetings, a tiebreaker would determine the higher seeds between the three.
The region tournament will feature no first-round byes for any of the eight teams. The only matchups in next week’s tournament already determined is the No. 1 vs No. 8 seed which will feature Woodward vs Hampton.
