A total of 82 players from Newton County and Rockdale County were on college football rosters for the 2021 season, according to research by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Newton high schools had 47 players at the next level, while Rockdale schools had 35.
The Newton Rams feature the most college players with 23, while Alcovy and Heritage are next with 14 each. The following is a list of the local college players divided by high school.
NEWTON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Alcovy (14) — Jalen Banks (Presbyterian), D’Anthony Bell (West Florida), Caleb Brown (Anderson), Cameron Daniels (Benedict), Melakhi Folds (Knox), Quindrelin Hammonds (Army), La’Ken Nettles (Lenoir-Rhyne), Koby Perry (Austin Peay), Comal Phillips (Iowa Wesleyan), Kameron Phuong (Dean), Adrian Robinson (Tusculum), Andrae Robinson (Tusculum), Jakob Streeter (Chowan), Bryson Wilcox (Stetson)
Eastside (10) — Jamari Brown (Gardner-Webb), Devin Brown (Murray State), Dayton Green (Birminghan-Southern), Sincere Johnson (North Carolina Wesleyan), Ezra King (Wofford), Giovanni Macek (Fullerton CC), Grayson Malcom (Ohio Northern), Jerry Mays (West Georgia), Mareka Reid (Nichols), Josh Sims (James Madison)
Newton (23) — Keyshawn Blackstock (Coffeyville CC), Dre Butler (Auburn), Anthony Davis (Catawba), Jacobi Francis (Memphis), Diondre Glover (Independence CC), Chris Grant (Berry), Nyland Green (Georgia), Darius Green (Minnesota), Josh Hardeman (Marshall), Jaquan Henderson (Delta State), Jay Hines (Ohio Wesleyan), Darnell Jefferies (Clemson), Dante Johnson (Miami-Fla.), Romario Johnson (Wingate), Roderick Kirkland (LaGrange), Robert Lewis (Georgia State), Justin Marshall (Louisville), Michael Mathison (Akron), Christian Murray (Jacksonville State), Jordan Reed (Davidson), Jaison Taylor (North Carolina A&T), Adarius Thomas (Butler CC), Nick White (Grand View)
ROCKDALE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Heritage (14) — Adeolu Adeleke (Kennesaw State), Wallace Cowins Jr. (North Alabama), Derrion Fountain (Missouri Southern), Kwauze Garland (Tennessee), Devron Harper (Mercer), Trevone Herron (Chowan), Jarvis Manuel (Alderson-Broaddus), Acha Mbanwei (Presbyterian), Courtney McBride (Florida Atlantic), Caleb Pruitt (Dickinson), Keundre Rias (Catawba), Ethan Saunders (Johnson C. Smith), Jordan Young (Florida State), Keveione Zanders (Benedict)
Rockdale County (12) — Curtis Brown (Berry), Desmond Dunson (Rose-Hulman), Antwan Goseer (Albany State), Elonta Jackson (Cumberlands-Ky.), Dexter Mainor (Eastern Michigan), Noah McGlockling (Gardner-Webb), Jaionte McMillan (Texas Christian), Edward Pollard (Ferrum), Tajee Steele (Fort Valley State), Darren Stephens (Clark-Atlanta), Darnell Stephens (Fort Valley State), Cameron Turner (North Alabama)
Salem (9) — Daryl Carter (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Bryce Johnson (Reinhardt), Evan Jones (North Alabama), Matthew Moses (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Makari Pruitt (Georgia State), DeVon Reaves (Troy), Tyler Smith (Chattanooga), Robert Washington (Shaw), Donald Wilson (Shaw)
