EVANS -- Battling back to take a 65-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Alcovy was unable to come away with a win Tuesday night after surrendering 27 fourth-quarter points to the Knights in an eventual 90-86 loss.
Evans standout Christian Chambers scored 15 of his game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game shooting 20 of 27 from the free throw line. Chambers was 10 of 11 from the line the fourth.
Alcovy’s Oliver Gerald scored a career-high 34 points in the loss while Dylan Driver chipped in with 23 points. No other Tiger reached double figures.
The Tigers trailed 25-9 at the end of the first quarter, but responded with 30 points in the second and 26 in the third to grab a three-point lead heading into the fourth. The Tigers were out-scored 27-21 in the fourth.
With the loss, the Tigers (10-8, 3-2 Region 3-AAAAAA) fall to third place in region play with five games remaining.
