Conyers native Cooper Jones has been named executive director of intercollegiate athletics at the University of Mary.

The University of Mary has named Conyers native Cooper Jones as executive director of intercollegiate athletics, in charge of athletic administration and all Marauders Armada fundraising in support of its new Greatness through Virtue Strategic Plan at the Bismarck, N.D., school.

Jones becomes only the fourth person to lead Marauders athletics following in the footsteps of highly revered North Dakota legends Al Bortke, Roger Thomas and Dale Lennon.

