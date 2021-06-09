Conyers native Cooper Jones was appointed Tuesday as executive director of intercollegiate athletics at Humboldt State University (Calif.).
Jones, who begins work July 19, has more than two decades of experience in athletics and higher education, serving in administrative and revenue generating roles. The school cited his expertise in strategy, planning, implementation and budgeting for athletics programs, increasing philanthropy through sponsorship and major gift programs and marketing and promotions as his strengths.
During his career, Jones has been a part of three University Advancement capital campaigns in excess of $1 billion dollars and annual fund drives in excess of $935 million, with direct responsibility for $505.5 million in new gifts and commitments.
"As a former student-athlete, I understand the importance of a strong athletic department that supports our young student-athletes in the classroom and on the field," said Jones, who played football at Ohio University. "One of my priorities will be to provide all the assets — tangible and intangible — that every student-athlete deserves and will need to be successful at Humboldt State University. And more importantly, for them to be successful once they leave campus and find their place in the world."
Jones was most recently assistant vice president and chief of staff in institutional advancement at Tarleton State University, following a five-year stint as president of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, where he implemented a $50 million capital campaign. He has also served as executive associate ahletic director at Arizona State University and senior associate athletic director at the University of North Texas.
Prior to those roles, he was a fundraiser and major gift officer at three different institutions (University of Louisville, University of Maryland, Georgia Tech), primarily focused on raising funds for athletics programs.
"I am committed to developing a strong infrastructure that supports student-athletes, coaches, and staff to enable them to elevate Humboldt State to an unprecedented new level," Jones said. "We have some exciting plans for the future of Lumberjack Athletics, and I will wake up every morning energized and enthusiastic about executing on those plans while aligning our department goals with the university's objectives to create an athletic program that attracts national distinction. I am equally committed to evolving the club and recreational experience for our students and the university."
Jones, a native of Conyers, Georgia, earned a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Public Relations with a Minor in History and Health Care Communications from Ohio University. He was a three-year letter winner and senior captain for the Bobcats football program and also made the Dean's List.
Jones is married to the former Tiffany Goodman, who was born and raised in the East Bay region of San Francisco. She was a member of Georgia Tech's first-ever ACC champion softball team in addition to being an Academic All-Conference selection. The couple are proud parents to a son, Jack, and twin daughters, Annie and Janie.
"We are excited to welcome Cooper and his family to the Humboldt State University community," Humboldt president Tom Jackson Jr. said. "He brings extensive experience and a strong record of success, along with great enthusiasm. It's a great time to be a Lumberjack, and getting Cooper on this team is just one more reason."
Humboldt, in Arcata, Calif., is the most westerly four-year university in the contiguous United States and sits hillside on a coast redwood forest with views of Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The school fields 11 NCAA Division II men's and women's sports teams, most of which compete in the California Collegiate Athletic Association as full members and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) as associate members.
In addition, there are recreational programs that include 16 competitive and three recreational sport club teams, the University's Student Recreation Center, outdoor and aquatic adventure programming, along with the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center.
"This is an incredible opportunity and I have worked for more than 20 years to prepare for this day," Jones said. "I appreciate the encouragement I have received along the way from family, friends, and colleagues. I look forward to working hard each day to earn the trust and respect of the Lumberjack community, and building the type of intercollegiate athletics and recreation sports program our student athletes, staff, coaches and entire university will be proud of."
Jones came highly recommended for the Humboldt job.
"Cooper has an unparalleled work ethic. He understands what intercollegiate athletics adds to an institution of higher education and will be in lockstep with the senior leadership team of the university," said Debbie Yow, former athletic director at St. Louis, North Carolina State and Maryland. "His experience in athletics will bring a fresh perspective to problem solving, a trait every successful athletics director possesses. Congratulations on a terrific hire."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.