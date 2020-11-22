Conyers resident Victoria Zember, a senior at Eagle’s Landing Christian, has signed with the Auburn University equestrian team, currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Zember, who competes in Western (Horsemanship), is a multiple Georgia Quarter Horse Association circuit champion and the 2019-20 and 2020-21 GQHA Delegate. She also was the Summer Kickoff Level 1 High Point Champion.
