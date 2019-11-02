MCDONOUGH -- Chilly temperatures did not hinder Noah Cook and the Eastside offense in the least bit Friday night in their Region 4-AAAA road matchup at McDonough.
Behind Cook’s career-high 367 yards passing and four touchdowns, the Eagles scored early and often and rumbled past the Warhawks 55-10.
With the win, the Eagles (6-3) improve to 5-1 in region play and can clinch the region’s No. 2 seed with a victory over Hampton in next Thursday night’s regular season finale at Sharp Stadium.
Five of Eastside’s seven touchdowns came in the games’ opening quarter. Cook got his night started with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Green before Sincere Johnson gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead on a short touchdown run.
Cook tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to Jeff Haynes with 9:26 remaining in the first quarter and tossed his third to Johnson on a 15-yard completion. Johnson capped the first-quarter scoring with a second 3-yard touchdown.
Leading the Warhawks 35-6, the Eagles tacked on two more scores in the second quarter, the first on a 30-yard field goal off the foot of Ezra King and the second on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Haynes.
Cook’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half matched a career-high for the senior set last season against Ola.
With their lead extended to 45-6 at halftime, the Eagles managed to score 10 more points in the second half with a running clock. King booted a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter before Kenai Grier ended the scoring for the Eagles with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Eastside’s 55 points scored against the Warhawks is their highest point total of the season.
EASTSIDE 55, MCDONOUGH 20
Eastside 35 10 10 0 -- 55
McDonough 6 0 x x -- 20
FIRST QUARTER
Eastside: Dayton Green 80 pass from Noah Cook (Ezra King kick)
Eastside: sincere Johnson 3 run (King kick)
Eastside: Jeff Haynes 39 pass from Cook (King Kick), 9:26
Eastside: Johnson 15 pass from Cook (King kick)
Eastside: Johnson 3 run (King kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Eastside: King 30 FG
Eastside: Haynes 60 pass from Cook (King kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Eastside: King 41 FG
Eastside: Kenai Grier 6 run (King kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
None