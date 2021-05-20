Covington Academy held a signing celebration earlier this month for senior Andrew Jones, who will continue his basketball career with the Reinhardt University men’s program.
Jones earned GAPPS All-Region and All-State honors in 2021 after averaging 17 points as a senior. He finished his high school career with 994 points, two region championships and one state title.
