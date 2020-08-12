The Covington-based SDG Angels finished their summer schedule with a third-place finish in the 11-team North Georgia State Championships at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula.
The 13-and-under Angels reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slam Baseball tournaments they entered. They placed second in the Back to Baseball Blowout, won the June Jam Summer Series Week 3, took fourth in the Star-Spangled Slugfest and placed second in the Southeastern Sports Tournament.
Standout performers included pitcher Gehrig Knapp, who finished 7-1 in 27 1/3 innings with 54 strikeouts. He also had 21 RBIs and stole 18 bases, all team leading numbers.
Lucas Langley was 3-1 as a pitcher and added six triples and a home run to lead the Angels in those two categories. J.D. Smith led SDG in batting with a .558 average, runs scored with 35 and stolen bases with 18. Cooper Duncan added a team-leading 21 RBIs.
Colton Fincher was the winning pitcher in the June Jam Summer Series Week 3 Championship game. Nolan Mitchell came on in relief in the final inning with two outs and two on and was credited with the save.
“The 2020 season was delayed getting started, but was a success. Each young man got a lot out of our workouts this summer and the battles we had together in games” said Angels head coach Andy Mitchell. “Wins are important, that’s why you play the games, but the development of each individual ballplayer and seeing them become good teammates, friends, and grow in their faith is just as vital. We try to do that every season with the SDG Angels.”
