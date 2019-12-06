Higinbotham_JohnFH-FLSouth19.JPg

Covington native John Higinbotham (left) competes at the 2019 Footlocker South Regionals in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

 Photo: Andrew McClanahan

CHARLOTTE -- Covington native John Higinbotham finished in eighth place at last weekend’s Foot Locker Cross Country Championship FLCC South Regionals at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, North Carolina and earned an automatic invitation to compete in the National Finals.

Higinbotham, a home-schooled senior in Covington, posted a time of 15:06.58 to qualify inside the Top 10 and will compete against runners from the Northeast, Midwest and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country National Finals, to be held at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The meet included runners from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and U.S. citizens in Overseas Military Installations.

