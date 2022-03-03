...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
west at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Covington resident Jerome Tillery is one of seven selections to the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Tillery was chosen as a Lifetime Service to Wrestling recipient of the honor. He will be inducted at a ceremony Sunday, April 24 at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Tillery made a substantial impact during his 33 years as a wrestling coach in DeKalb County, where he helped sustain the sport and pushed the start of wrestling at the middle school level. He regularly rebuilt programs that had been discontinued and coached multiple state champions.
During his career, he coached at Southwest DeKalb, McNair, Redan, Stephenson, Stone Mountain and Towers, in addition to running Tillery DeKalb Youth Wrestling and coaching Team Georgia’s Schoolboy Team. He has coached at Stone Mountain the past four years. He also was inducted into the Team Georgia USA Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.
Prior to his coaching career, Tillery wrestled at the college level for Pembroke State (N.C.) and at the high school level at Towers, where he graduated in 1983. He was the Georgia High School Assocation state runner-up at 105 pounds as a high-schooler.
Tillery also serves as a corporate trainer and coach for FedEx Custom Critical. He and his wife Sherlyn live in Covington. He has three adult children — Jerome Jr., Shelsea and the late Jerun.
