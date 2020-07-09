Covington resident Taylor Smith is among the field at the Georgia State Golf Association’s 99th Georgia Amateur Championship, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Smith has enjoyed past success in GSGA tournaments, including a victory in the 2018 Georgia Mid-Amateur.
The event will be played for the first time on the club’s Highlands course, which will play to a par 71 at 7,181 yards. Atlanta Athletic Club’s Riverside Course hosted the state amateur in 1995.
Marietta resident Jonathan Keppler, who won the 2019 title, isn’t in the field this year.
