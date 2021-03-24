Teddy Wesoloski, who plays for the Covington YMCA Galaxy 03, has signed with the Eureka College (Ill.) men’s soccer program.
Wesoloski, a senior at Ola, has played for the Covington Galaxy program for the last six years. He had seven goals and four assists in his final season with the Galaxy, helping the team’s promotion to Classic I.
He plans to major in accounting at Eureka, an NCAA Division III program.
