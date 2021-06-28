The 24th season finale of Thursday Night Thunder saw some exciting auto racing last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Covington resident Garrett Erwin led the way with another victory to cap his season championship in the Outlaw Feature division. Erwin’s dominant season gave him a comfortable lead going into the finale, then he put an exclamation point on the season with a victory.
Fellow Covington resident David Anderson won the Chargers Feature division race, picking up his first victory of the season.
The other season titles went to Parker Eatmon of Wilson, N.C. (WJP Investments Young Lions), Nathan Jackson of McDonough (Byron Powersports Semi Pro), Caleb Heady of Shelbyville, Ky. (The Associates Group Pro), Benjamin Jones of Macon (Masters) and Beckham Malone of Rock Hill, S.C. (Bandits).
