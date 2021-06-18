vcsPRAsset_2464767_112857_37a466c1-79ae-42ad-bfe1-833619e4bca3_0.jpg

Covington resident Garrett Erwin won the Outlaw Feature race in Thursday Thunder auto racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Erwin started the race second to polesitter Jacob Bradley, although it would not stay that way long. Coming out of Turn 2 of the opening lap, Erwin took the outside lane of Bradley to take the lead right out of the gate, an impressive maneuver not often seen at the Thunder Ring. Erwin was determined to claim victory as he controlled the first half of the race, but had to hold off challengers chasing from behind. However, Erwin was too persistent for the competition, as he claimed victory by a half straightaway in the race’s final laps.

