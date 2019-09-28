DACULA — Rockdale County entered Friday night’s contest against No. 2-ranked Dacula riding high on a four-game win streak. However, the streak ended as the Bulldogs fell to the Falcons, 35-0.
“For us, humility is necessary for good character,” said Rockdale head coach Jamie Baldwin. “Monday is film day and we’re going to fix those mistakes.”
Rockdale (4-1) seemingly got off to a good start when quarterback Chandler Peters found Darnell Stephens open for a 38-yard pass on the first play of the game.
“We knew their run defense was going to be tough so we had to have our pass game on point,” Baldwin said.
However, the Bulldogs stalled there and were forced to punt.
For the Falcons, it only took three plays for them to find the end zone on their first drive. Quarterback Jarrett Jenkins found Kaleb Edwards open for 37 yards.
Running back Trenton Jones followed that up with runs of 13 and 21 yards, the latter of which went for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 7-0 advantage with 9:40 to go in the first quarter.
Dacula looked to be in business three drives later after Chris Scott intercepted Peters at the 46. However, two plays later, Jenkins threw a pick of his own, which was intercepted by Rockdale's Jaionte McMillian, who went up snagged the ball with one hand to come down with the pick.
He then returned it 52 yards to the 38 to give the Bulldogs a 1st-and-10.
However, a personal-foul penalty put the Bulldogs behind the chains and they were forced to punt yet again. And Dacula took advantage.
Three-straight rushes of six yards by Jones moved the ball to the Dacula 37. A 14-yard pass to Edwards and a 10-yard rush by Jones moved the ball into Rockdale territory. Seven plays later, Edwards took the handoff and barreled into the end zone for a six-yard score to put the Falcons up 14-0 just before halftime.
In the second half, Dacula started to impose its will on the offensive line. Edwards rushed for 25 yards on the first play of the half to move the ball to the Rockdale 39. Nine plays later, Jenkins got behind the big men up front for a one-yard scoring run to give the Falcons a 21-0 lead with 7:55 to go in the third quarter.
From there, the wheels fell off for the Bulldogs as Peters was picked off by Dacula’s Konata Mumpfield, who returned it 14 yards for the touchdown, giving the Falcons a 28-0 lead.
Dacula added one more touchdown on its next possession when Jenkins found Edwards open again, this time for a 13-yard pass to give the Falcons a 35-0 lead.
Dacula was led by Jones with 105 yards on 17 carries, while Jenkins finished 10-for-15 for 148 yards. Edwards finished with five receptions for 69 yards and 53 yards on five carries.
Rockdale was led by Stephens with three catches, while Connor Mack had seven carries for 41 yards. Peters finished the game 12-for-21 for 71 yards.
The Bulldogs now turn their attention to their first region game against Shiloh next week.
“The good thing about this game is that it doesn’t determine our final destination,” Baldwin said. “Next week is when it counts.”