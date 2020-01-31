CONYERS -- Heritage first-year head coach Brian Anderson had the delicate task of playing his seniors on senior night while also attempting to fight for the No. 3 seed in next week’s Region 3-AAAAAA tournament at Evans.
With junior standouts James White, RJ Noord and Courtney McBride on the bench for the entire first quarter, senior guard Darrion Dalton put any chance of Anderson’s plan backfiring to rest with three long balls in the opening two minutes.
Leading the Wolfpack 15-9 heading into the second quarter behind the play of the seniors, the Patriots’ normal starting five entered the game and helped build a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
With seniors rotating in and out for the Patriots in the closing minutes, the Patriots helped stave off a last-ditch comeback from the Wolfpack and held on to win 75-70, earning the No. 3 seed in the process thanks to an Alcovy loss to Evans.
Dalton finished his night with a season-high 20 points on five three-pointers and Anderson was all smiles after the game.
“It’s really rewarding as a coach to see the hard work pay off in the game and on a special night like senior night,” Anderson said of Dalton’s performance. “Darrion had a complete game. He had a nice dunk in the second half. All six seniors contributed, but it was really special to see Darrion get going early.”
White led the way with 21 points for the Patriots in only 11:40 of play while Noord chipped in with 14 points. Senior DJ Roberts added six points in the win while Jaylen Weekes scored four.
“It felt great, especially on senior night,” Dalton said of his performance. “We were all hyped. I felt like if we wanted to win this game, we needed to come out with some fire. I had to come out and shoot well. We were locked in from the jump.”
The Patriots took a 34-23 lead into halftime and watched it shrink to single digits early in the third with the Heritage seniors on the court. The seniors managed to build a 50-35 lead before the starters re-entered one by one with roughly three minutes left in the third.
With both White and Noord out on the court to end the third quarter, a corner three-pointer gave White his 14th point heading into the fourth with the Patriots leading 61-46.
Dalton began the fourth with a thunderous dunk before White nailed his second three-pointer of the second half to extend their lead to 18 points. 35 seconds later, White threw down a vicious one-handed dunk to extend Heritage’s lead to 20 points, 68-48.
White and company were subbed from the game once more for the seniors, eventually leading to a 22-7 run by the Wolfpack starting unit.
The starters re-entered the game with under two minutes remaining, ending any plans Greenbrier had of spoiling the Patriots’ dominant performance at home in their final regular season game of 2020.
“We won the game, but tip your hat to (Greenbrier),” Anderson said. “They played hard and that team can really shoot. They don’t have any give up in them. They knew what we were playing for and knew we could very well see them next week.”
The Patriots will in fact see the Wolfpack next week and will take on Greenbrier in the first round of the region tournament Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. for the rights to secure a playoff spot.
“Right now, I think we’re really confident,” Anderson said. “I think we’re almost playing our best basketball. I think the losses we’ve had this semester have fueled our determination to not make those same mistakes. I see a glimpse of who we can be at times. I still think our best basketball is ahead. I’m looking forward to next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.