HAMPTON — Junior Danielle Carnegie scored 36 points to help lead the No. 3-ranked Rockdale County girls basketball team to a 56-52 Region 3-AAAAAAA victory Tuesday night at No. 2-ranked Lovejoy.
Carnegie, the 26th-ranked junior in the ESPN Hoopgurlz ratings, scored six 3-pointers in the game and she was especially effective in the second half with 29 points.
“She’s a good player…maybe a little bit more than good but she has a great understanding for the game, stays composed and she played well,” said Rockdale head coach Sean Turley.
Lovejoy head coach Cedric King’s reaction after the game?
“Danielle Carnegie…she did what she’s supposed to do,” he said.
Rockdale (5-0 overall, 1-0 in the region) won the rematch of last season's Class AAAAAA state semifinals — won by Lovejoy — and it lived up to the hype as there were 12 lead changes, six in the fourth quarter alone.
“Lovejoy’s tough, defending state champions, well-coached, great team and great players and it was dogfight all the way across,” said Turley. “It’s good to be a part of a good competition like that.”
Bryanna Preston, the 44th-ranked junior in the ESPN Hoopgurlz ratings, paced Lovejoy (2-2, 0-1) with 19 points while senior La’Nya Foster, an Austin Peay signee, contributed 13 for the Lady Wildcats.
Rockdale led 13-10 after the first quarter but Lovejoy came back to lead 22-21 going into halftime.
The game continued to stay close in the third as Rockdale led 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“A testament to (Lovejoy’s) coaching that they’re going to fight to the end,” Turley said of his team’s effort. “We just try to emulate that same thing and play strong until the end. I told the ladies that I was really proud of them because things weren’t really going our way, getting out-rebounded, but they found a way to stay together and persevere. I’m proud of them.”
Up next for Rockdale is a region contest against Morrow at home. Rockdale and Lovejoy will meet again Jan. 24 at Rockdale.
“I think it’s good for the ladies’ morale but it’s nothing you can hang your hat on because I know Lovejoy’s going to be ready again and it’s going to be another dogfight but for today, they should enjoy what they did,” Turley said.
Lovejoy will look to regroup as the team will play at Mundy’s Mill on Friday for a region game.
“We’re so far away from being Lovejoy girls basketball,” King said. “We pride ourselves on discipline and we have none of that. (Rockdale) played, not taking anything away from them, but our discipline is just so far from where we want to be.”
In Tuesday night’s boys game, Lovejoy (2-2, 1-0) beat Rockdale 66-55 with Nick Jones-Hill leading Lovejoy with 23 points. Izayah Porter added 18 and Chris Jones scored 13.
With the exception of a 2-2 tie early in the game, Lovejoy led the entire game. The Wildcats led 15-11 after the first quarter, 30-25 at halftime, and 46-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Chase Hill led Rockdale (2-5, 0-1) with 17 and TyReon Shivers scored 14.
“A region win in this region is going to be tough so I will take them when I get them,” said Lovejoy head coach Willie Reese. “We just played two tough games down in Florida and so I’ve been on the other end of that. Our guys listened and they played really, really hard. I’m real proud of these guys but we a tough game coming up Friday, a rivalry game when we play Mundy’s Mill.”