Rockdale’s Danielle Carnegie (3) takes a shot during the 2022 state semifinals against Lovejoy.

HAMPTON — Junior Danielle Carnegie scored 36 points to help lead the No. 3-ranked Rockdale County girls basketball team to a 56-52 Region 3-AAAAAAA victory Tuesday night at No. 2-ranked Lovejoy.

Carnegie, the 26th-ranked junior in the ESPN Hoopgurlz ratings, scored six 3-pointers in the game and she was especially effective in the second half with 29 points.

