COVINGTON -- Leading North Clayton by 11 points late in the third quarter, a 10-0 run surrendered by host Eastside over the next 2:34 of game play brought the game to within one possession early in the fourth.
Clinging to a 34-33 lead, the Eagles answered back with a quick 5-0 run of its own thanks to a Jamiyra Smith floater and a Dasia Burgess three-pointer and went on to secure a 10-point victory 46-36.
The win gives the Eagles (2-2, 1-2) their first Region 4-AAAA victory of the season while North Clayton (3-4, 0-2) has yet to find the win column in region play.
With the game knotted at 6-all midway through the first quarter, Eastside entered the final 3:47 of play on a 5-0 run. Alysee Dobbs drilled her only three-pointer of the game before Lizzie Teasley knocked down two free throws at the line to give the hosts an 11-6 advantage at the end of one quarter.
Eastside managed to extend its lead to 15-7 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter when Smith buried a long jumpshot, but North Clayton had zero intentions of going away quietly before the halftime break.
Looking to get back into the game, North Clayton ended the quarter on an 8-4 run and entered halftime trailing Eastside by a slim margin, 19-15.
The third quarter was dominated by Eastside. The hosts opened their lead to 13 points, 32-19 thanks to a pair of Dobbs free throws with 2:50 remaining in the quarter and appeared to be well on their way to a blowout victory at home.
Leading North Clayton 34-25 heading into the fourth, the lead shrunk to one point before one last run from Eastside. The Eagles grabbed a 43-34 lead when Burgess dished off to Dobbs on a floater before ending the game with a Teasley runner at the buzzer to win by 10.
Burgess scored a game-high 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and stole five passes in the victory while Dobbs scored 11 and Teasley scored eight.
The Eagles will be back in action Saturday afternoon to take on Alcovy.