Tyon Bigby still looks back on the final regular season game as a junior where he recorded a career-high five sacks and totaled six tackles for a loss against rival Rockdale County.
After having a solid season at defensive end up until that point, totaling around 50 tackles in his first nine games, his breakout performance against the Bulldogs had him the talk of the Newton coaching staff heading into the spring.
“When we went in last spring thinking about what we wanted to do and how we were going to be able to play, a lot of it was based around what could we do with him,” Newton head coach Camiel Grant said of Bigby. “That was really the key to everything because we felt like he was the one guy that was multiple. And if we could put him in a position to affect the passer, then we could do some unique things on the back end.”
Grant and company was right.
Spending the vast majority of his playing time at defensive end, Bigby recorded 101 tackles to pair with an area-best 26.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. He also defended two passes and recorded an interception, a season Grant called dominant in every fashion.
“I’m biased, but I was surprised that the region didn’t name him Defensive Player of the Year,” Grant said. “There were some good kids in the region, but he had a monster season. What was neat about is, he was able to play in 2-3 different spots. And it really didn’t matter because if you were going to try and block him 1-on-1, you were going to have a problem.”
Even Bigby wasn’t fully aware of the season that he had, statistically wise, until it was over.
“Unbelievable,” Bigby said. “I didn’t even know that I did that well. I guess the hard work really pays off in the offseason like they say. It felt really good to know that I was actually helping the team out on defense and not just being out there.”
Having never played the defensive end position prior to high school, Bigby recorded three consecutive sacks in his first career game on the freshman team. It was then that he knew defensive end was where he belonged on defense.
“At defensive end, I’m more free,” said Bigby, who played middle linebacker in middle school. “I felt like when they put me at defensive end, I could do anything instead of just waiting for the tackles and stuff.”
Bigby also gave a ton of credit to longtime Newton defensive coordinator Spencer Fortson, who helped teach the standout defensive end the position.
“Coach Fortson has been a great coach since I’ve been here,” Bigby said. “He’s helped us figure out the plays and just learn what we have to do, both as a team and as a player. He’s helped me learn a lot as a defensive end.”
What arguably impressed Grant the most of Bigby’s play on the Newton defense this season was his pursuit to the ball and the ability to play on both ends of the line. Bigby also lined up inside, as well as standing up and in a three-point stance at times.
“Even we were surprised sometimes at how well he runs,” Grant said. “You saw him chasing a lot of stuff down. A lot of the teams in our region were gap scheme teams, so a lot were running power and counters. Even when you’re running away from him, if it doesn’t hit quickly, he was squeezing down the line of scrimmage and making plays from the back side.”
Bigby also added a speaking role to his reportware this season. Always known as a silent leader in the past, Bigby made it a point to open up more during his senior year, something he called a challenge.
“I started speaking more my senior year,” Bigby said. “My sophomore and junior year, I didn’t really say anything. I would just lead by example. I felt like I had to actually speak this year to help the younger kids. It was a challenge, but I got comfortable with it over the weeks.”
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior’s career is over at Newton, but his career in football is likely not. Bigby has received interested from Southeast Missouri State, Mercer and Alcorn State. He plans to take visits to each before next month’s National Signing Day.
“I’ve dreamed about that ever since I was a little kid,” Bigby said. “I wanted to go to college and then go to the NFL. To actually have an opportunity to go, it feels really good. It went pretty fast going from freshman year to senior year, bit was a great time doing it.”
