NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb takes on Charleston Southern in Big South conference football action at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, November 02, 2019 in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

 Jeff Sochko/GWUPhotos.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Gardner-Webb freshman Devron Harper was named to the first team Big South Conference special teams roster Tuesday afternoon and finished just two votes behind Charleston Southern placekicker Alex Ursey for special teams Player of the Year.

Harper, a former Heritage High School standout in Conyers, Georgia, finished his first collegiate season with 928 combined return yards including 855 kickoff return yards. Harper returned one kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte in his first career game and averaged 24.4 yards-per-return.

On offense, Harper became a fixture on Gardner-Webb’s receiving corps and finished the season with 653 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Harper’s career-high in receiving yards came against Hampton in which the true freshman caught four passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Harper finished runner-up once again for the conference’s Freshman of the Year award. Harper received seven first-place votes. All-in-all, Harper totaled 1,600 all-purpose yards on the season and scored five touchdowns.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.