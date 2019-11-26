CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Gardner-Webb freshman Devron Harper was named to the first team Big South Conference special teams roster Tuesday afternoon and finished just two votes behind Charleston Southern placekicker Alex Ursey for special teams Player of the Year.
Harper, a former Heritage High School standout in Conyers, Georgia, finished his first collegiate season with 928 combined return yards including 855 kickoff return yards. Harper returned one kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte in his first career game and averaged 24.4 yards-per-return.
On offense, Harper became a fixture on Gardner-Webb’s receiving corps and finished the season with 653 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Harper’s career-high in receiving yards came against Hampton in which the true freshman caught four passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.
Harper finished runner-up once again for the conference’s Freshman of the Year award. Harper received seven first-place votes. All-in-all, Harper totaled 1,600 all-purpose yards on the season and scored five touchdowns.