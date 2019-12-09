TAMPA, Fla. – The United Soccer League (USL) announced Monday that East Atlanta FC will join USL League Two for the 2020 season. The club will compete in the Deep South Division, and play its home matches on Friends Field at Rockdale Youth Soccer Association (RYSA) complex In Conyers.
“We’re excited to expand the presence of League Two in the Atlanta area, which has proven to be full of passionate soccer fans,” said Joel Nash, Vice President of USL League Two. “The city’s many talented youth players will benefit from having additional opportunities to play at the highest level of pre-professional soccer in the country.”
East Atlanta FC will become part of the larger RYSA organization. Founded in 1972 as RYSA Revolution, RYSA currently has youth teams ranging from the U4 to U19 age groups. By competing in League Two, East Atlanta FC will comprise the top of the club’s development model, while the youth teams and organization will remain under the RYSA name.
In joining League Two, East Atlanta FC will offer a proven pathway to professional soccer for its players, both those at the elite collegiate level and the top academy-age players from the region. In addition to the valuable experience of playing in the nation’s most competitive pre-professional environment, League Two also provides growth opportunities for its coaches, executives and communities.
“Soccer in the south has a huge following with an incredible amount of talent coming through the ranks, and League Two is the right step for young players to thrive and showcase their talents to professional teams,” said East Atlanta FC Executive Director Kelly Shirah. “We believe we can bring a great community closer together on the East side of Atlanta, and create a sense of pride for our fanbase.”
“To say we’re excited for East Atlanta FC to join League Two is an understatement,” said East Atlanta FC Director of Football Sam Walker. “Other clubs and communities have been so positively impacted by joining the league, being part of the proven platform for the next generation to reach the professional ranks is humbling and we can’t wait to get started.”
Visit eastatlantafc.com or follow @eastatlantafc on social media in the coming weeks for club updates.
About USL League Two
A part of United Soccer Leagues, LLC, which also operates the USL Championship, USL League One, Super Y League and the new USL Academy, USL League Two is the top pre-professional soccer league in North America, offering a summer platform for aspiring professionals across the United States and Canada. League Two is the defined and proven pathway for players to progress to the ranks of professional soccer, while its clubs become fixtures in the communities where they operate.
More than 70 percent of all MLS SuperDraft selections since 2010 have League Two experience, including 66 alumni chosen in 2018 and 61 in 2019. Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent, Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin, and Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan are among the many U.S. National Team players to have competed in USL League Two before making their professional debuts.