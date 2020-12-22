Eastside grad Eric Stokes was a second-team selection on the All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, which was voted on by the league’s coaches.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back, a junior at Georgia, has 20 tackles and four interceptions this season in nine games for the Bulldogs, who play in the upcoming Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
