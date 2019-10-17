Eastside Eagles (4-AAAA)
Coach: Troy Hoff
Record: 3-3, 2-1 region
Last week: Lost to Woodward Academy 49-7
Salem Seminoles (4-AAAA)
Coach: Jarrett Laws
Record: 1-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Beat Druid Hills 44-42
Outlook
The importance of Friday night’s matchup between hosts Salem and Eastside reached a greater height last week when the Seminoles earned their first win of the season and first region win and the Eagles lost their first region game.
A loss for the Seminoles against Druid Hills, a game they won in overtime 44-42, would have likely ended any playoff hopes they still had with four region games remaining on the schedule. A win, however, still has the Seminoles very much alive.
For the Eagles, a tough 49-7 loss at home to Woodward Academy was a minor setback for Troy Hoff’s team, one that entered that matchup with a perfect 2-0 record in region play. While the Eagles appear destined for a playoff berth, what seed they will finish with will be determined down the stretch, starting with their trip to Salem.
The Seminoles are 6-3 all-time against the Eagles, but have lost their last three dating back to Region 4-AAAA’s inception. Last year’s 26-14 victory for the Eagles eventually won them the region championship while the Seminoles settled for second.
While the Eagles have dealt with several key injuries this season, including their starting tight end Colby Shivers, starting running back Terrence Reid and most recently their leading receiver Jeff Haynes, senior quarterback Noah Cook has remained a steady constant.
The Seminoles have been anchored by sophomore running back Willis Sheppard, who set a new career-high in attempts (33), yards (239) and touchdowns (4) in last week’s victory. Junior quarterback Daniel Scott has also trended upwards in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback.
Last meeting: Eastside won 26-14
Location: Salem High School