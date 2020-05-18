Brandon Crumbley loaded his Eastside baseball team’s schedule with difficult games, resulting in an uneven start.
The Eagles went 2-6 through their first eight games, but grew from the experience.
“(The tough schedule) was to test our guys and really put their feet against the fire and also teach them how to win close ball games and beat really good teams,” Eastside head coach Brandon Crumbley said. “I wasn’t concerned with wins and losses early on. I was more concerned about getting our guys ready for the state playoffs and the grind of region play, and really developing an identity for our team.”
That process began to play out until the coronavirus ended the season prematurely in mid-March.
Eastside won four of its last five games after the slow start, and bumped its season record to 6-7. Over those final five games, the pitching staff allowed only three runs. The season finale was a 5-1 victory over North Oconee, avenging an earlier 2-1 loss to the Titans.
“We started (playing well) right before we got shut down,” Crumbley said. “We really started playing some decent ball. We went toe to toe with North Oconee in the second game and beat them. That was a turning point for us. We couldn’t get over the hump. We would get close to beating a really good team and just couldn’t put them away. I think we were about to catch fire down the stretch.”
Unfortunately, down the stretch never happened.
The ending was difficult for all the Eagles, particularly for their five seniors — Brayden Downs, Colby Shivers, Dawson Schwartz, J.D. Henderson and Noah Cook. Cook and Shivers, who was hitting a team-high .343, were four-year starters.
“That Friday we got shut down, we were hopeful that we’d be shut down for two weeks and hopeful we might get to play again in two weeks,” Crumbley said. “That two weeks turned into four weeks and four weeks turned into a shutdown. I reached out to the seniors. It was really hard to find the words to say to those guys because we’ve never really been in this position. I just thank them. I told them I loved them. I told them if they ever need me for anything, please reach out. They’ve done a lot for this program. We want to make sure we take care of them the best we can. It was tough.”
Dayton Green (.333 average) and Sambo Button (.312) joined Shivers with strong starts at the plate. Downs (0.37 ERA), Henderson (1.26 ERA) and Cade Mitchell (1.52 ERA) were among the Eastside pitchers who excelled in 2020.
