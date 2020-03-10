COVINGTON -- Eastside baseball made quick work of Salem Monday night, sweeping the Seminoles 15-0, 25-0 to improve to 2-0 in Region 4-AAAA play.
Sophomore Cole Shannon took the win in Game 1 for the Eagles, tossing three innings of two-hit, no-run ball while striking out five.
At the plate, the Eagles pounded out 12 hits with both Noah Cook and Sambo Button recording two hits apiece. Colby Shivers, battling back from a knee injury sustained last football season, doubled in the game for his first hit of the season.
In Game 2, the Eagles exploded for 25 runs, 16 of which were scored in the first inning. Dawson Schwartz got the win, tossing three innings of one-hit ball while striking out five.
Dayton Green was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in Game 2 to pair with five RBIs. Cook, Button, Kyle Shivers and Tanner Middlebrooks each drove in a pair of runs in the win.
