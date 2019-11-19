COVINGTON -- When Eastside’s Jaylen Lelie-Johnson was called upon to make shots Saturday night against Heritage, the junior delivered.
Lelie-Johnson set the tone early for the Eagles with two first-quarter three pointers and finished the game with a career-high 15 points to help lead the Eagles to a dominant 73-59 victory over Heritage in the third annual NewRock Showcase.
“Jaylen has the ability to be as good as anybody that we’re going to play,” Eastside head coach Michael Gerald said. “We just have to get him to commit to practicing the way that he plays. He’s a gamer. He’s not doing anything that I didn’t expect him to be able to do. We need to keep him going and trending in that direction.”
Leading the Patriots 37-24 at halftime, the Eagles (2-0) opened up their lead in the third with lockdown defense. Despite allowing the Patriots (1-2) to shoot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter, the Eagles held them to just 10 shots and forced 11 turnovers.
With steady play on the offensive end - including seven more points from Lelie-Johnson - the Eagles entered the fourth quarter with a commanding 20-point lead, 54-34.
“That third quarter was great,” Gerald said. “The first quarter, we were just feeling each other out. In the second quarter, I thought we did some things, but weren’t great. That third quarter we were really good defensively and solid offensively.”
Eastside ended the first quarter 6 of 12 from the field and led Heritage 20-11. An RJ Noord layup with roughly three minutes to play cut the Eastside lead to 12-9, sparking an 8-2 run by the Eagles to close out the quarter.
Lelie-Johnson nailed his second three-pointer of the quarter to extend the lead to 15-9 before Myles Rice converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 18-9.
With 5:32 remaining in the second quarter, a pair of Dash Boston free throws cut the Eastside lead to 25-20. Less than four minutes later, an 11-0 run by the Eagles gave the Eagles a 34-20 lead - one they had zero trouble managing for the rest of the game.
After cutting the lead to five, the Patriots ended the quarter shooting just 2-for-12 from the field and trailed the Eagles by 13 points at the break.
Eastside took a 22-point lead seconds into the fourth quarter on a Rice layup and later led by as many as 24 points following a Jayce Douglas layup midway through the quarter.
The Patriots managed to catch fire late with junior James White scoring 12 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the comfortable lead built by the Eagles was enough to secure a 14-point victory.
Fellow junior Noord chipped in with 11 points on 5 of 16 shooting.
Just two games into the season, Gerald said his team has to play better defense moving forward.
“We have to be more consistent on the defensive end,” Gerald said. “(Heritage) made some tough shots. We pride ourselves on not letting the ball get into the paint and with the exception of the third quarter, we allowed that too often. We have to be a lot more consistent with that.”
Rice finished the game with 17 points to lead the Eagles on 5 of 13 shooting. As a team, the Eagles dished out 14 assists with seven coming from Rice.
The Eagles shot 44 percent from the field to the Patriots’ 39 percent.