Four Eastside basketball players were named to the All-Region 8-AAAAA Team selected by the league’s coaches.
The Eagles’ Lizzie Teasley made the girls team, while Eastside had three boys players make all-region — Jayce Douglas, Jaylen Johnson and Jaylen Woods.
