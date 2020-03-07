COVINGTON -- When opportunities to score presented themselves late in the second half for Eastside, the tenth-ranked Eagles were unable to capitalize in an eventual 2-1 loss at home to Class AAAAA’s No. 1 ranked team, Johnson-Gainesville.
Scoreless at the half, the Eagles found themselves trailing 1-0 before finding the equalizer off the foot of senior Ant Lee. The Eagles missed an opportunity to score off a Creighton Goerner penalty kick that was saved by the Knights keeper.
Looking to take a 2-1 lead in the final 20 minutes of play, the Eagles took two free kicks from just outside the box - one from Goerner and one from Jordan Beam - only to watch both shots miss.
The Knights capitalized in the closing minutes with a goal sparked by a counter attack that resulted in an easy tap-in after a missed shot fired at Eastside keeper Jackson Hamby.
Eastside was awarded two more free kicks and two more corner kicks in the final five minutes of regulation, but were unable to find an equalizer.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-3-1 on the season with all three losses coming against ranked teams.
“It’s just tough,” Eastside head coach Champ Young said. “(Johnson) said we should have won. That doesn’t help me out, but it is what it is. We know where we are. I’ve seen a couple of (the guys) and they’re mad, but they’re optimistic like I am. We’ve taken our lumps with the last couple ones, but I think we’ll be OK. We found some great things that work for us.”
The Eagles will look to get back on track next Tuesday night when they play host to Luella.
