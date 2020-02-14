COVINGTON -- Champ Young's Eastside Eagles ended a tough week with a 5-2 victory over the Eagle's Landing Golden Eagles at Homer Sharp Stadium Thursday night.
After both the Lady Eagles and Eagles' Tuesday matches with Clarke Central were cancelled due to weather and Eagle's Landing canceling their match with the Lady Eagles Thursday afternoon, the Eagle boys sent their fellow students into winter break in a good mood with a dominating performance.
Jordan Beam gave a hint of what was to come when he just missed on a screamer fired at the Eagle's Landing goal from 40 yards out less than two minutes into the match.
Creighton Goerner's shot at the 35:30 mark was saved by Golden Eagle goalkeeper Cameron Flieststra.
Eagle's Landing's first shot of the night careened off the near post at the 31:32 mark. Not long after, Beam opened the scoresheet with 30:07 left till halftime to give Eastside a 1-0 lead.
The Golden Eagles knotted the game at 1-1 on a breakaway with 18:24 on the clock. Five minutes later, Beam put Eastside back on top 2-1.
Eastside had three more shots that were saved before halftime.
The second stanza saw more of the same with Eastside again dominating play and forcing Eagle's Landing to play defense.
If not for the excellent play of Flieststra, the match could have been lopsided.
Pressure from Lee, Goerner, Jalen Bennett, Tanner Beam and Liam McGiboney kept the Golden Eagles off balance. Goerner made it 3-1 with 34:25 left on his header off a Tanner Beam free kick.
Goerner struck again with 12:13 left with help from Ryan Weaver and Jordan Beam.
Eagle's Landing eventually forced Eastside goalkeeper Jackson Hamby to come off his line to defend, but a Golden Eagle striker scored to make it 4-2 with 9:01 remaining.
Less than 20 seconds later Eastside's Matthew Jolley netted his first varsity goal off a ball provided by Beam to make the final score 5-2.
Eastside (2-0-1) played the entire match without two of their defensive standouts, Tristan Aldridge and Kevin Manley.
The Eagles hope to have them both back soon as the Eagles and the Lady Eagles (1-1) are scheduled to entertain Stephenson next Wednesday and Southeast Whitfield on Friday, Feb. 21.
